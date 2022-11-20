NewsLottery

25-year-old lottery winner to buy a new car and pay off tuition with winnings

Nov 20 2022, 10:00 am
A 25-year-old man from Ontario couldn’t believe his luck when he found out that he had won the lottery.

Markham resident Bohan Ye said he had bought a ticket online for the October 11 draw. He recalls how he received a rather unusual email in his inbox.

“I saw an email from OLG and it looked different from the ones I’ve received in the past,” he said. “When I opened it and saw ‘Big Winner’ and the amount, I was so surprised!”

Ye had won the Lotto Max second prize worth $105,716.70.

Bohan Ye/OLG

He immediately told his dad, the first person to hear about Ye’s big win.

“My dad was so calm about it, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his winnings, he said he plans to donate some of the money and use it to pay off his tuition. He’ll also be buying a new car.

“I never thought I would win,” he said. “This is unbelievable.”

Ye’s winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

