No one won in Friday's draw and the lottery prize keeps growing

The lottery prize continues to grow after yet another draw without a winner.

According to the OLG website, no one won in the recent Lotto Max draw which took place on Friday, November 18. The winning numbers are 03, 05, 11, 17, 26, 42, 49, and 27.

The jackpot might still be up for grabs but the doesn’t mean there weren’t any winners. According to the site, two people won the Lotto Max second prize worth $106,378.

It’s now the fifth draw without a winner. The last time someone won the Lotto Max was on November 1 when the lucky lottery player won a jackpot prize worth a jaw-dropping $60 million.

But there’s some good news for lottery players, though: the current jackpot has now grown to an estimated $50 million. Players also have the chance to win two Maxmillions.

The next draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 22.