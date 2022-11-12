Chef started dancing in the living room after picking TWO winning lottery tickets

Imagine winning the lottery not once but twice. That’s exactly what happened to one Ontario woman who seems to have luck on her side.

Rosemarie Sablone, 58, is a mother of one who works as a chef and lives in Windsor, Ontario. She’s a regular lottery player, having played for around 30 years using a set of very special numbers.

“I always play my own numbers, which are all birthdays,” she said.

It was pretty late at night when she learned that she won.

“I was about to go to bed when I asked my husband to check my tickets on the OLG App,” said Sablone.

She added that when her husband checked her tickets, he was almost too stunned to speak.

“When he scanned them, he almost couldn’t get the words out,” she said. “He said, ‘You won.’ At first, I thought it was a small win then he said, ‘No, you won $50,000 on both tickets!'”

She had picked two winning Daily Keno 8 Picks, both resulting in a $50,000 win each in the October 7 draw, bringing her total winnings to $100,000.

Sablone and her husband were so excited that they started dancing around the living room.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up both cheques, she said she’ll be paying off some bills. She’ll also use her money to help her son and put the rest towards savings. But she does plan to celebrate.

“I will go on vacation next year,” said Sablone. “It’s overwhelming. I have lots of emotions.”

The winning ticket was purchased at P-Jay’s Video and Variety on Walker Road in Windsor.