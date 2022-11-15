Truck driver wins lottery, plans to buy a new truck and "maybe take a holiday"

It’s common for lottery winners to say they were too stunned to speak when they found out about their win, but one lucky winner said he almost fell over when the ticket scanner screen showed him how much he had won.

William Elson, 49, is a father of four who lives in Tweed, Ontario. Elson, who works as a truck driver, said that he’s a regular lottery player, having played the lottery for 20 years.

He had bought a Lotto Max ticket for the September 13 draw and went to the store to scan his ticket.

“I went to the store and checked my ticket using the ticket checker,” recalled Elson. “I almost dropped to the floor when I saw ‘Big Winner.'”

According to the results, he won $230,280.40 in the Lotto Max draw.

Finding out that he was a quarter of a million dollars richer must have been a lot to take in and Elson said he had to check his ticket three times “to make sure it was real.”

“I was very shocked,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque he said that he already has plans for the money.

“I plan to invest my winnings, purchase a new truck, and maybe take a holiday in the future,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at VP Racing Fuels on Victoria Street in Tweed.