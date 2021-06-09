This week's record-breaking lottery draw now totals $120 million

The good news: nobody won Tuesday’s record-breaking jackpot of $70 million, and it will be carried over to Friday’s draw.

The bad news: if you win, you’ll have to share it with us.

The total prize pool for Friday’s Lotto Max draw will be a whopping $70 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 50 additional $1 million prizes.

Therefore, the total prize money for this week’s draw is $120 million big ones.

On Tuesday, 23 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in British Columbia, The Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces, according to Loto-Québec.

The previous record set for a Lotto Max jackpot was in October 2018, when it totalled $116 million and consisted of a $60,000,000 jackpot and 56 Maxmillions prizes. “This is the 7th time the Lotto Max jackpot has hit its cap of $70,000,000 since the lottery game’s revamp in May 2019,” said the crown corporation in a press release last week. “Actually, Quebecers have been lucky with this lottery game, as two of the six $70,000,000 jackpots won in 2020 were won in Quebec,” says Isabelle Jean, president of Lotto Max Operations.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Would you retire this week if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX Jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 50 MAXMILLIONS for a record-breaking $120 million? #DreamToTheMAX

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/OI5vUrdkhF — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 9, 2021