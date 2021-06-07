A total of $117M is up for grabs in this week's record-breaking lottery draw

Imagine starting the summer by being $70 million richer?

The total prize pool for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will be a whopping $70 million, according to Loto-Québec, along with 47 additional $1 million prizes.

Therefore, the total prize money for this week’s draw is $117 million big ones.

The previous record set for a Lotto Max jackpot was in October 2018, when it totalled $116 million, and consisted of a $60,000,000 jackpot and 56 Maxmillions prizes. “This is the 7th time the Lotto Max jackpot has hit its cap of $70,000,000 since the lottery game’s revamp in May 2019,” says the crown corporation’s press release. “Actually, Quebecers have been lucky with this lottery game, as two of the six $70,000,000 jackpots won in 2020 were won in Quebec,” says Isabelle Jean, President of Lotto Max Operations.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online.

Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Upgrade your gardening skills from house plants to an entire Green House! What’s the first thing you’d buy if you won Tuesday’s LOTTO MAX Jackpot of an est. $70 million? Don’t forget an est. 47 MAXMILLIONS! #DreamToTheMAX Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/rmihEWGl95 — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 7, 2021

