London Drugs gradually re-opening services after cyberattack closure

London Drugs has started gradually re-opening its core services in some stores across Western Canada after bringing in cybersecurity experts to ensure their online systems are safe and secure.

“We ask for patience as we work with each store to ensure it is operating fully to meet the needs of our customers,” it announced in a statement.

The company decided to close its stores after experiencing a cyberattack last weekend. It shared that it does not believe any customer data was compromised in the attack.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that any customer databases have been compromised, including our pharmacy patients and LDExtras members databases,” the statement read.

The gradual re-openings were announced today after a week of closures. However, London Drugs did not specify how many stores had re-opened or when the re-opening would be complete.

“This is a time-consuming process and, rather than delay until all services and systems are fully available, we have opened our core services in some stores to meet the healthcare and everyday needs of our customers as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

“We will be bringing other services and systems on board as soon as our reconnection work is complete, and they are fully operational.”

According to the company, the current services available in all stores are the London Drugs Pharmacists for emergency prescriptions and other urgent care, Canada Post locations within stores, and the Insurance Services Call Centre.

Clint Mahlman, President and COO of London Drugs, shared his gratitude to customers who were affected by the closures.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our customers and suppliers as we work to bring all services and systems at our stores back to full operation following this cybersecurity incident,” he said.