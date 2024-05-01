London Drugs is still closed for a fourth day in a row after it experienced a cyberattack over the weekend. Despite the efforts of ” third-party cybersecurity experts,” there was no update on Wednesday about when the stores would reopen.

Many confused customers are taking to social media to ask why the stores are closed, as the company’s website has not been updated with news of the ongoing issues.

“I heard London drugs is closed but not sure why and how long?any ideas,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Does anyone know why London drugs is closed ? I went to go pick up some pictures I ordered there & the parking lot was empty. I heard a possible cyber attack ? Does anyone know when they will be back open again ?” another customer shared on social media.

The phone lines have also been taken down, but those who need urgent prescriptions are asked to go in person, and pharmacists are standing by to help.

“Our investigation is currently assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised in the incident. In the event our investigation determines that personal information was impacted, we will notify affected individuals in accordance with privacy laws,” the company said in a release on Tuesday.

There is no new information to suggest a privacy breach at this time, but many customers are concerned.

“I’ve had so many spam phone calls so obviously my information has been breached,” one person wrote in part on X on Wednesday.

David Ian Gray, a retail and shopping trend specialist, says it’s too early to tell what’s happening behind the scenes, but Gray is optimistic this won’t be the end of the Canadian company.

“This is an organization that navigated a pandemic with its own closures and chaos, adeptly looking after customers, staff, and vendors. They will get through this,” he said Wednesday, adding that many companies are seeing threats like this one hamper their efforts.

“Cyber threats are rising quickly in likelihood and importance for retail leaders. It’s not just a tech issue, but adapting to this world is a strategic one for the business,” Gray explained.

“This is amplified by the myriad and increasing touchpoints in retail — customers, large numbers of disbursed staff, vendors and supply chains — all being digitized.”

Those digital platforms are not only essential to customers for their day-to-day needs, such as medications; they are also the backbones of many commercial operations.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. made headlines in February after it was hit by a cyberattack.

According to financial records, the four-week takedown of its website led to devastating financial losses that quarter and a $50 million loss for the entire year.