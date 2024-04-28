NewsShoppingCurated

London Drugs' Western Canada stores have closed "until further notice"

Apr 28 2024, 7:42 pm
The London Drugs on Granville Street. (Daily Hive)

If you were planning on heading into your local London Drugs location, you are out of luck. 

The Canadian retail pharmacy chain announced closing its stores across Western Canada starting Sunday “until further notice.”

A Facebook post explained that it “experienced an operational issue” which led to the closures.  

For people with urgent pharmacy needs, London Drugs said its “pharmacists are standing by to support.”

“We advise customers to phone their local store’s pharmacy to make arrangements,” it added. 

After starting with humble beginnings in 1945, the first London Drugs opened a 1,000-square-foot community drugstore on Main Street in Vancouver.

Fast-forward to today, and it’s become a familiar retailer in Western Canada with stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Daily Hive has contacted London Drugs for more information regarding Sunday’s announcement. This article will be updated if a statement is received. 

