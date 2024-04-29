NewsShoppingCurated

London Drugs to stay closed temporarily as Canadians voice their support over Loblaws

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Apr 29 2024, 5:10 pm
London Drugs closed down its Western Canadian operations on Sunday due to a cyberattack, and people aren’t happy.

Now, social media is abuzz with reactions to the closure.

In contrast to the national boycott aimed at Loblaws, people are saying lots of nice things about London Drugs online.

We also received an update from a spokesperson for London Drugs about its operations on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs stores across Western Canada remain temporarily closed until further notice,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

This follows the discovery of Sunday’s cyberattack.

London Drugs doesn’t believe that any customer data has been impacted and that pharmacists will continue to support customers with urgent pharmacy needs. People who have those needs are being asked to phone their local London Drugs.

Some folks have pointed out the timing of the cyberattack, which happens to be very close to the Loblaws boycott.

Others are giving props to London Drugs for being a good company.

A Reddit thread has many folks comparing London Drugs to Loblaws, with many suggesting the former is superior to Shoppers Drug Mart and many others praising the pharmacy chain.

Comment
byu/Benana94 from discussion
inbritishcolumbia

Some are also commenting on the employment standards at London Drugs.

Comment
byu/Benana94 from discussion
inbritishcolumbia

“Yes love LD in Alberta. I much prefer London Drugs over Shoppers. I never go to Shoppers,” another Redditor said.

Are you one of the hundreds of Western Canadian residents sad about this temporary closure of London Drugs?

