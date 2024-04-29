London Drugs closed down its Western Canadian operations on Sunday due to a cyberattack, and people aren’t happy.

Now, social media is abuzz with reactions to the closure.

In contrast to the national boycott aimed at Loblaws, people are saying lots of nice things about London Drugs online.

We also received an update from a spokesperson for London Drugs about its operations on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs stores across Western Canada remain temporarily closed until further notice,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

This follows the discovery of Sunday’s cyberattack.

London Drugs doesn’t believe that any customer data has been impacted and that pharmacists will continue to support customers with urgent pharmacy needs. People who have those needs are being asked to phone their local London Drugs.

Some folks have pointed out the timing of the cyberattack, which happens to be very close to the Loblaws boycott.

Why??? On the eve of #BoycottLoblaws month of May, too. (Shoppers Drug Mart under Galen Weston is highway robbery.) Whatever it is, hopefully the issue is cleared up soon!! London Drugs is a good alternative to the Weston corporatocracy that is strangling 🇨🇦cost-of-living. — Jennifer Heighton (@jheighton3) April 28, 2024

Others are giving props to London Drugs for being a good company.

London Drugs is one of the good ethical companies. I hope this is nothing serious and is resolved soon. — SophieLeon (@snowpied) April 28, 2024

A Reddit thread has many folks comparing London Drugs to Loblaws, with many suggesting the former is superior to Shoppers Drug Mart and many others praising the pharmacy chain.

Comment

byu/Benana94 from discussion

inbritishcolumbia

Some are also commenting on the employment standards at London Drugs.

Comment

byu/Benana94 from discussion

inbritishcolumbia

“Yes love LD in Alberta. I much prefer London Drugs over Shoppers. I never go to Shoppers,” another Redditor said.

Are you one of the hundreds of Western Canadian residents sad about this temporary closure of London Drugs?