After rumours sparked online that a significant London Drugs location might close due to crime, the retail and pharmacy chain said that isn’t exactly the case.

According to ABC councillor Peter Meiszner, the London Drugs location on Granville Street was at risk of closure.

Last month, we heard from Tony Hunt, the general manager for loss and prevention at London Drugs, who told Daily Hive that the Granville location deals with seven security incidents daily.

“More concerning is the rise in violent verbal, physical threats of violence and harm to employees,” Hunt added.

However, London Drugs President Clint Mahlman had other information to share with Daily Hive, which refuted Meiszner’s post.

Mahlman told Daily Hive that while a shift in operations at different locations is being considered, the Granville location is not on the chopping block, and whatever changes may take place at other sites wouldn’t come into effect for a couple of years.

Among the rumours, we have heard the Woodwards location in Gastown is the one that could be impacted, but Mahlman would not confirm, claiming it hasn’t yet been decided.

He referenced how downtowns across North America are dealing with crime, suggesting that while it would be a last resort, closing locations in Vancouver is not out of the question.

“Not just because of financial losses, but more importantly, because we want our employees to feel safe coming to work,” he said.

Another issue many businesses are dealing with is repeat offenders, which has played a role in shoplifting crime.

“We cannot allow shoplifting to become normalized in our city – it hurts businesses, employees and communities,” Meiszner said.

“Unfortunately once a case enters the court system, the VPD have limited control on if a suspect is charged or convicted.”

Some have called out Meiszner’s post.

Others have suggested that this problem isn’t new.

Mahlman also said that the work of the police has been encouraging.

“I have to say the police, wherever we are in the province or anywhere in Canada, they’re tremendously supportive.”

With files from Beth Rochester and Arash Randjbar