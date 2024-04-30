Citytv talk show "Cityline" cancelled after 40-year run

After a 40-year run, Rogers Sports & Media is officially pulling the plug on its lifestyle daytime talk show, Cityline.

On weekday mornings since 1984, the show has covered a wide range of topics from personal health to home decor and fashion. On Tuesday, the show’s host since 2008, Tracey Moore, confirmed its cancellation in a video post on Instagram.

“This is one of the most difficult things I’ve had to write. It’s been an honour to be part of Cityline‘s 40 years. Like everything in this world — things change and evolve,” she wrote.

The show first premiered with host Dini Petty and then Marilyn Denis, who hosted it from 1989 to 2008.

“This week’s celebratory episodes are a final sendoff to Cityline and its remarkable 40 years on Canadian television,” Moore explained in the video.

However, fans of the program can breathe a sigh of relief, as the show will be re-imagined into a live one-hour show hosted by Moore on Breakfast Television, which will be expanded to five hours. It will run from 10 to 11 am on weekdays starting in September.

“Citytv is launching a brand new one-hour national live lifestyle show that will be an expansion of the Breakfast Television brand,” Moore said in the video.

“Today is a tough one. We will get through it. And when we do, I look forward to engaging in the same nuanced conversations we’ve spearheaded on Cityline [in] a new live hour of BT. Watch for more details soon,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for the chance to build on Cityline‘s legacy and evolve what each one of you have come to know and trust on this platform.”

The final Cityline episode will air this Friday at 9 am.

“I have been grappling with this as much as our viewers will grapple with this. There is no other way to say it. This process has been difficult,” Moore said. “Change often is.”