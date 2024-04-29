NewsDatingTravel NewsCuratedTravelCanada

Man took blind date on an all-expenses-paid trip to Tokyo — here’s what happened

Irish Mae Silvestre
Apr 29 2024, 5:21 pm
@nickgraynews/Instagram

One man’s unusual blind date experience has gone viral after he offered to take his date for dinner and a trip to Tokyo.

Texas-based author and entrepreneur Nick Gray certainly set the bar high regarding dating. On April 17, he shared a callout looking for a blind date and asking people to share it with “a friend who likes sushi.”

“Do you like sushi? Do you like exploring new cities? Do you like blonde guys with glasses?” he wrote. “Come to Tokyo with me for a blind date next weekend. It will be fun.”

Nick Gray (@nickgraynews/X)

Gray said he was looking for a woman with a passport who likes Japanese food and can ride a bike in a big city.

“I’ll pay for everything, but in return, you film a few stupid videos of me on my iPhone that I can post on Instagram,” he wrote.

In addition to paying for the flight, hotel room, and all expenses, he included a three-day itinerary exploring the city, shopping, and eating.

“I expect nothing in return. You should have a passport and be a savvy and relatively low-maintenance traveller,” he wrote.

Friends vouched for Gray’s character, with one stating in the comments, “LADIES! Okay, can confirm that Nick is A+ and very nice. This post is hilarious, and he’s well-meaning and not strange.”

In an update, Gray said he finally picked a date after receiving 400 applications “from the most incredible women.”

“I’m flying to Tokyo soon to meet a woman I’ve never met for this blind date,” he said. “With any luck, I’ll share a photo of us both smiling in Tokyo on Thursday.”

“I’m overly invested in this story,” wrote one commenter.

I’m thinking an exhaustive YouTube vlog of the entire experience is in order,” wrote another.

Several days later, he shared another update on X, this time from Tokyo, explaining the anxiety of waiting to meet someone for the first time.

Followers stayed tuned as the pair went on a ramen tour, visited museums, ate sushi in Omotesando, biked all over the city, and stopped to listen to enjoy a performance by a live band.

“It is a little bit insane, right?” Gray wrote on X. “To fly 15 hours and then spend the next 72 hours with someone you’ve never met.”

Although she preferred not to reveal her name, he finally did get to share a selfie with his Tokyo blind date.

Netizens were charmed by the pair’s spontaneity.

Their three-day date led to more acquaintances, with Gray organizing a meetup with people following his story.

However, as the two prepared to wrap up their three-day adventure, Gray realized he wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye and shared their conversation in his most recent post.

“I have a crazy idea. Do you want to stay until Tuesday?” he asked. “Stay and give us another day or two to explore?”

“Yeah! Let’s do it,” she responded.

Many applauded Gray’s “wholesome energy.”

Another pointed out that Gray has now set the standard for blind dates.

The pair are now set to fly out on Tuesday night.

“Maybe three days is the most amount of time you would want to spend with a stranger in a foreign land,” Gray stated. “But maybe she’s not a stranger to me now.”

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments.

