"Mayhem at Whistler": Skier seen dodging dozens on busy slope

One man on the Whistler ski hill is calling the slopes “mayhem” after having to dodge dozens of skiers and snowboarders.

In a video posted to the Rise and Shine Instagram page Friday, a man can be seen skiing down into Whistler Bowl. He can be heard yelling “crazy!” and “the anarchy!” as he passes several others on the hill.

It’s been a busy time in Whistler Blackcomb. Just earlier in the week, skiers and snowboarders hoping to get on the hill to celebrate Boxing Day were greeted with massive lineups.

A video shared by Ride and Alpine from Creekside Village earlier this week showed the lineup extending all the way to Highway 99.

While long lineups at Creekside are normal on weekends and holidays at the popular ski resort, seeing it extend to the highway was shocking.

While many people in the comments of the Ride and Alpine post felt too many people were on the run, others felt the person filming was “reckless” for how he was dodging others on the hill.