The best North American ski resort is right here in BC

It’s an exciting time of year for snow bunnies across Canada and the US now that ski resorts have started to open. However, unlucky for folks outside of BC, the best resort in North America is right here at home.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which recently published a list of the best ski resorts across North America.

While the article admits it can’t measure the “full experience of a day on any given set of slopes,” it sure can crunch the numbers to find data to provide a sneak peek into what makes a great ski hill.

“In analyzing statistics for hundreds of US and Canadian ski resorts, we started by limiting the field,” the WSJ wrote. “We considered only those that offer at least 100 skiable acres, receive an average of at least 50 inches of snowfall a season and have at least one operational chairlift.

“Then, we factored in eight different metrics, including the abundance of natural snowfall, the quality of a resort’s terrain and the liveliness of the après-ski scene.“

The resort to come out on top? None other than BC’s own Whistler Blackcomb.

“Two monster Canadian mountains rolled into one,” WSJ wrote.

Whistler Blackcomb opened for the season last Thursday.

Palisades Tahoe in Northern California and Jackson Hole in Wyoming came in second and third, respectively.

BC’s Big White Ski Resort also made the top 100 list, ranking in 21st place.

Check out the Wall Street Journal‘s full list of the 100 best ski resorts in North America here.