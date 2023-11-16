Canada's five most ski-obsessed cities are all in BC

A new survey ranking Canadian cities’ interest in ski season had BC municipalities take over all top five spots for the most ski-obsessed locales in the country.

The analysis was done by Snow Season Central, which used Google search data on more than 6,000 ski-related terms to see which cities in the country were the most interested in snow sports.

Kelowna took home the number one spot, with a ski and snowboard-related search volume 683% higher than the national average when accounting for population size.

Not far behind was Burnaby at number two, followed by Vancouver at number three. Other Lower Mainland municipalities were also represented, with Coquitlam in fourth place, Richmond in fifth, and Delta in 10th.

BC spots were featured six times in the top 10, making it the most snowsport-obsessed province in Canada.

The survey also looked at whether people were searching for skiing or snowboarding, trying to figure out which could be more popular based on location. Nationally, 68% of searches were for snowboarding, compared to 32% inquiring about skiing.

The BC cities followed that trend, with snowboard-related searches dominating.

It appears skiing could be more popular out east, with Kingston, Ontario; Windsor, Ontario; and St. John’s, Newfoundland, being the only cities where a majority of searches were for skiing.

Canada as a country also outranked the US, Australia, the UK, and Ireland for snow-related searches per capita.

“From the picturesque Rocky Mountains’ legendary big mountain terrain to the pristine powder and backcountry riding experiences, Canada boasts an unparalleled winter sports landscape,” the authors wrote.

Skiing in BC can be an expensive sport, but luckily, there are still some resorts where you can get a lift ticket for less than $100. Of course, BC is home to Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in North America. If you’re headed there, we have some money-saving tips.