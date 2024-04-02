Logan Paul and KFC April Fools' collab could become a reality in Canada

Brands always use April Fools’ Day to have a little bit of fun with their fanbase and post some outlandish food creations. However, one of these joke creations could very well become a reality.

It all started when internet celebrity and professional wrestler Logan Paul posted about a new Prime energy drink flavour: KFC Fried Chicken.

KFC Canada quickly followed suit by posting about its new KFC x Prime Hydration dipping sauces. That’s when Logan Paul commented on the post, “Consider it done.”

Now, KFC has posted once again, claiming that the collaboration will happen if its Instagram post gets over 50,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Canada (@kfc_canada)

“We couldn’t resist the opportunity to play along with Logan Paul’s April Fools’ prank,” said Azim Akhtar, marketing director at KFC Canada. “His creativity sparked an idea that we just had to explore further, and we’re excited to see where this potential collaboration could take us.”

“April 1st is the perfect chance for brands to inject some playfulness into their products,” continued Akhtar. “It’s not just about hopping onto cultural trends to create buzz; it’s about doing something memorable – and in this case, the chance to bring something tangible to life.”

Whether this epic collaboration ends up happening is yet to be determined, but KFC is encouraging people to continue checking up on its social media for updates.

Would you try a KFC-flavoured Prime or Prime-flavoured dipping sauce? Let us know in the comments.