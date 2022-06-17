6 amazing local jewellers to find the perfect engagement ring

If you’re gearing up to get serious with your significant other, it may be time to start engagement ring shopping.

Whether you’re shopping as a couple or trying to surprise your lover, it helps to have a trusted jeweller at your side to find a good fit.

Luckily Vancouver has an array of local jewellers up to the task. Once you’ve settled on the ring, it’s time to pick the perfect spot to pop the question.

This Gastown jeweller makes its eye-popping rings in its upstairs design studio and offers by-appointment shopping experiences to pick the perfect one.

Where: 217 West Hastings Street

This family-owned custom jewelry shop has been crafting beautiful rings for more than 60 years.

Where: 470 Granville Street

Sikma’s eye-catching rings draw on art deco and Egyptian motifs for inspiration. They’re all hand-crafted in her East Vancouver studio primarily using a traditional method of lost was casting.

Email [email protected] for custom inquiries.

This bespoke shop says it’s Vancouver’s oldest custom jewellery company. It specializes in repurposing heirloom jewellery and offers private appointments in the showroom.

Where: 474 Granville Street

This boutique opened in 2017 prides itself on offering quality, locally-crafted jewellery and exceptional service at a sensible cost.

Where: 402 West Pender Street

This shop has been around for 30 years helping customers find their perfect diamond at the right price. It also offers a platinum service protection plan for free resizing, cleaning, and a replacement guarantee.