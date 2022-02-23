Ride or die: Vancouver couple SkyTrains to their wedding

What could possibly be more Vancouver than falling in love on the SkyTrain?

It’s like something out of an indie movie from the early 2000s, but this cute local couple made it a reality.

Newlyweds Aaron and Kyle made it even more adorable by hopping the train from Port Moody and reading their vows aloud for the first time on the way to West Vancouver.

Finally, they said “I do” at the UBC Alumni Centre after the most exciting commute of their lives.

To be clear, this wasn’t their plan A — or B, or even C. The duo had to cancel and replan their wedding multiple times due to changing public health restrictions.

But they do love transiting — neither drives. For them, commuting is a time to decompress, communicate, and re-centre themselves.

They’re the queer, environmentalist couple this city deserves. Bless.

In response, TransLink wished them a “happy, healthy, and transit-filled life together.”

Their pre-nuptial photos were taken by Adam and Kev Photography.

Daily Hive was unable to reach the couple for an interview.