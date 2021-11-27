8 festive local food boxes to check out in Vancouver

A gift you can eat and drink is the perfect present, if you ask us foodies.

Looking at the selection of amazing locally curated boxes up for order in Vancouver, we might have to grab one or two of these festive bundles for ourselves…while they are still available, that is!

Here are some fantastic local food boxes to check out in Vancouver this season.

Share the love this season with the Holiday Box from To Live For and Plant Curious. This awesome Vancouver vegan collab features items like To Live For shortbread and rich chocolate rum balls, along with bergamot vanilla black tea and an oat milk mocha chocolate bar, to name just a few. This bundle ships nationwide as well, so you can send the deliciousness anywhere in Canada.

The Main St. Brewing Gift Box is available for preorder with pickups starting December 1. This bundle is perfect for beer lovers as it features a variety of Main St. beer, glasses, locally made snacks, sweets, hot sauces, and more. The boxes come in four different sizes and price points, and optional add-ons can be purchased.

Commissary Connect (on sale soon)

Commissary Connect’s Holiday Gift Boxes are always a treat. This year there’s a variety of 13 vegan and non-vegan products in a $75 bundle that’s available for delivery and pickup at 417 Industrial Avenue in Vancouver. From Carnitas el Roly’s Cornbread to Flourgirl’s Sinnabun to Goodly Soup’s Coconut Tomato Soup, there are products from 13 local food businesses included in this box. Delivery is on December 1, and proceeds will be donated to charities helping those affected by the recent flood events in Abbotsford.

Purchase one of Coho Market’s holiday gift boxes and support amazing local food and beverage artisans in Vancouver. Different packages include a Support Local Businesses Box, a Women-Led Local Foodie Box, a BIPOC-led Local Foodie Box, and an Asian Pantry Classics one too. You can even request a custom box from Coho and pick and choose its contents yourself.

This newly opened spot at 1111 Commercial Drive can make custom gift boxes for all your gifting (and snacking) needs. From Beta5 Chocolate Bars to house-made corn nuts to Chaotic Good stuffed cookies, a box from The Drive Canteen will delight everyone in your life.

As usual, Legends Haul has an awesome selection of holiday gift boxes in a variety of themes. From the Legends Classic to the Brunch Classic gift box, there’s a top-notch package for everyone’s taste.

The Langley Fresh Christmas Gift Box is curated with sourced products like creamed clover honey from BC Buzz Honey, whipped shortbread cookies from Blacksmith Bakery, and homestyle jam from Driediger Farms Market, to name just a few. Pickup for these boxes is available beginning December 1 at the Tourism Langley office (Unit 220 – 5385 216 Street, Langley).

This company offers products grown and made in BC from over 80 brands in 10 regions. Find a variety of boxes perfect for the holiday season, such as “Best of BC” varieties in different sizes. There are even vegan options.