Loblaw has revealed which items customers purchased the most after rolling out a new cost-saving program, and one item in particular flew off the shelves.

In a statement, Loblaw rounded up some findings after the end of the first six months of its national Hit of the Month program.

The campaign began in February to bring lower prices on staple items like crackers, rice, flour, and cooking oil.

According to the grocery giant, the first few months of implementing Hit of the Month resulted in customers saving over $45 million collectively on the featured products.

The most popular item sold was Kraft Dinner — customers purchased nearly eight months’ worth of boxes in a single month, said Loblaw.

While the mac and cheese staple was popular, it also may reflect how desperate Canadians are to get their hands on lower-priced grocery items, given how high food costs are.

Mary MacIsaac, senior vice president of Loblaw marketing and brands, said the Hit of the Month program was “designed to bring more value to customers across all of [its] banners and divisions.”

She added, “The response has been nothing short of incredible.”

Over the past year, the corporation has announced new measures to “ensure greater affordability” for customers, such as axing multi-buy promotions from its No Frills stores and introducing a “Fresh Promise” at its Loblaws, Independent, Valu-mart, and Zehrs locations.

These new policies have come at the same time the company has been subject to a major nationwide boycott spearheaded by the Loblaws Is Out of Control subreddit group.

Those behind the boycott are pushing Loblaw to lower prices, increase price transparency, and commit to ending price gouging, among other measures.