Canadians boycotting Loblaw now demand it address shrinkflation, put price caps on essential goods

The thousands of Canadians planning to boycott Loblaw have updated their list of demands ahead of the protest in May.

In a post on the Loblaw is Out of Control subreddit on Monday, the community of frustrated shoppers expanded its action items for the grocery giant.

In addition to asking the corporation to consider reducing its prices by 15% and removing “member-only pricing,” the group is now demanding that Loblaw also do the following:

Sign the Grocery Code of Conduct

No further retail-led price increases for 2024

Increase cost transparency, and clearly identify items which are subject to “shrinkflation”

Commit to affordable pricing — price caps on essential goods

Commit to end price gouging, with prices reflective of current economic conditions (i.e. when inflation and food inflation cools, prices should cool with that)

“As you may know, our team has heard the concerns of the community regarding the demands being asked of Loblaws for our upcoming boycott,” reads the post. “In response, we polled the community to ensure we are capturing as many voices as possible.”

Plans for the boycott were first announced in early March and marked the culmination of resentment among Canadians amid years of skyrocketing grocery prices.

The Reddit community now has over 53,000 members and counting, with many gearing up to participate in the month-long boycott just over a week away.

“Seeing groceries — an essential that nobody can avoid paying for — rise beyond the rate of inflation is really upsetting a lot of people,” the creator of the subreddit told Daily Hive in March.

“Because Loblaw is one of the most prolific grocers in the country, many people have placed most of that frustration onto Loblaws, especially Galen Weston Jr. himself.”

Loblaw has yet to respond to Daily Hive’s request for comment on the boycott and its demands.

Last month, the company’s chief financial officer, Richard Dufresne, commented on food inflation in a statement, saying they’re making “efforts to lower food prices.”

Last week, posters advertising a “Steal from Loblaws Day!” were spotted around Toronto. The signs did not indicate who was organizing the event.

The Loblaws is Out of Control team condemned the event.

“While we are more than aware that times are tough for Canadians, we encourage our peers to adhere to local laws and raise their concerns via proper channels,” they told Daily Hive. “This is not the way to have your voice heard.”

The Reddit community is encouraging Canadians to participate in “Local Grocer Day!” instead. It shared information about the event, which will take place on May 12, the same day “Steal from Loblaws Day!” will supposedly happen.

Posts from the loblawsisoutofcontrol

community on Reddit

“This day will be all about recognizing and supporting the amazing local grocers, markets and pharmacists in our communities who work hard to provide us with fresh, quality products, artisan wares, [and] medical care all while contributing to our local economies,” reads the post.