"Getting out of hand": Canadians call out Loblaw stores for selling moldy, expired food

Loblaw stores have been under immense scrutiny for the past year.

It has mainly been about the sky-high grocery prices as shoppers grapple with the cost of living crisis in Canada.

However, recently, more customers have been calling out the grocery giant for selling moldy and expired food.

In the last couple of days, several people have shared photos and videos on Reddit of rotting products allegedly found at Loblaw-owned stores.

“This is getting out of hand. I’ve seen them trying to sell off meat and moldy bread before. I can’t believe they are being so nonchalant about it. 50% off? I wouldn’t take these if they were FREE,” shared Redditor annonquestion87 on Thursday.

The post shows a video of containers of No Name brand strawberries filled with white spores growing on the fruit, which are being sold for 50% off. The Redditor does not specify which Loblaw store they found them at.

In another account shared on Reddit, one customer said they paid $10 for moldy cheese, despite the expiry date being August 25, 2024.

“WTF Loblaws?” the post reads.

In the produce section, someone found not-so-fresh-looking zucchini being sold at regular prices.

“Loblaws would rather let Ontario-grown produce rot than sell it at a discount,” reads the post.

In the frozen aisle, another customer claimed they found moldy samosas that were still being sold two days before the best-before date.

“I know it’s not the employees’ fault because the same ladies have been working there since I was a kid, who actually care about their jobs,” reads the post. “Just Loblaws not taking care of their stores or their food.”

While all of these posts were shared in the past two days, it’s unclear when the photos were taken.

These reports come as Loblaw rolls out a new policy that promises customers if the grocer’s produce isn’t fresh, “it’s free.”

The “Fresh Promise” policy applies to any fresh produce item purchased in-store or online at Loblaws, Independent, Valu-mart and Zehrs locations.

Loblaw says that produce customers aren’t satisfied with will be replaced with an identical item or, at its discretion, “a comparable item” within seven days.

A refund will be granted with the presentation of the item and the customer’s receipt of purchase at the Loblaw store where the produce was originally bought.

Daily Hive has reached out to the grocery giant for comment on these reports.