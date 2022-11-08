Lizzo just performed in Vancouver and she probably isn't a Canucks fan (VIDEO)

Tell me you’re not a Canucks fan without telling me you’re not a Canucks fan. Lizzo did just that at her Vancouver performance on Monday, November 7.

We can tell she’s probably not the owner of a Sedin jersey because she had difficulties pronouncing the team’s name.

“I’m not saying right, huh,” she said on stage. “Oh no, how do you say it…Canacks?” The supportive crowd of fans cheered. “Canacks!” Lizzo proclaimed again.

Canucks fans shouldn’t be surprised that a team like ours isn’t on superstar Lizzo’s radar. Maybe if they win a Stanley Cup, then she’ll take notice!

At her show, Lizzo also politely asked the audience if they preferred to be called Vancity or Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Kay, what am I calling you tonight? Because you know, y’all Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, y’all gotta lotta country names.”

“Am I calling you Vancity? Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada?”

The vibe from the cheering crowd was that Lizzo could call them whatever she wanted.

Lizzo recently played in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena and playfully hinted that she might be looking to come to Canada. After recent attacks in the American media, Lizzo said on stage “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

So, while Lizzo may not be the #1 Canucks fan, we do already have a local celebrity who could qualify. Cobie Smulders was seen at a recent game, wearing her jersey and showing off her pride for her team, despite a less-than-stellar start to the season.