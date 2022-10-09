Lizzo recently gave a commanding performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and hinted that she might be looking to come to Canada.

During the performance, the star said, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason.”

Lizzo has been making a lot of headlines lately. First, she played a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to James Madison. The performance drew the ire of some Republicans who baselessly accused her of “desecrating” American history.

Then, Kanye West recently appeared on Fox News where, speaking to Tucker Carlson, West name-dropped several celebrities, including Lizzo.

He attacked the star for her weight. “It’s actually clinically unhealthy,” said West. “And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.” He also said it was comparable to the genocide of the Black race.

West has been restricted from Instagram recently following anti-Semitic comments. More recently, in a tweet that was quickly removed from Twitter, he said he said he was going to go “Death Con 3” on Jewish people.

As for Lizzo, she’s looking at maybe coming to Canada since so many people in America are attacking her.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she said.

“Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

While there’s more to getting dual citizenship than simply marrying a Canadian, we’re happy to have you in Canada, Lizzo!