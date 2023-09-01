Vancouver is Canada’s most expensive place to live, but take your mind off of the harsh economic realities of the West Coast and look at this listicle of the best places to take a LIT selfie in Vancouver.

Seabus Memes gave us this fantastic idea for a story, and we ran with it. In a post in July, Seabus Memes poked some fun at Daily Hive, and we can’t blame them.

Damn great story idea. Love the numbers and LIT in caps. https://t.co/ZkZXbXxEYm — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) July 28, 2023

So we made the joke a reality, using some of its suggestions.

From the Gastown Steam Clock to a Cactus Club near you, here’s where to get lit with your selfie camera in Vancouver.

10. The Steam Clock

Who doesn’t like to take selfies with a flock of tourists?

There’s a reason there are hordes of them gathered around the clock at any given moment.

It’s because the Gastown Steam Clock is LIT.

Where: Click here.

9. On a hike!!

There are so many places to hike in and around Vancouver and all of these places are selfie-friendly. More importantly, you can yell “Seabus Memes” out loud at the top of your lungs, and no one will know.

Have you heard of the Grouse Grind?

8. With ur friendz lol

The best place to take a selfie is right where you are, as long as you have friends.

A lit sidewalk? A lit coffee shop? A lit tree in Stanley Park? Find a friend and selfie it up.

7. Lululemon

We don’t really know why Seabus Memes thinks that we think that Lululemon would be a great spot to take a selfie in. We’re better than that.

6. Cactus Club Cafe

There are plenty of restaurants to take selfies in around Vancouver, but none are more lit than Cactus.

Order yourself some yam fries, and hold them up next to your face. Doesn’t get much litter.

Trust us, Drake is a fan!

5. The mother flippin’ beach, yo!

Beach weather won’t last forever, so it’s the perfect time to take a selfie on a beach like Jericho.

Better yet, why don’t you go to LITsilano Beach, the perfect spot for a selfie?

Sadly, Seabus Memes’ Twitter video doesn’t go past number five, so we’ll have to make up our own ideas for the rest of the list.

4. On a SeaBus

Since this article is inspired by Seabus Memes (which spells SeaBus wrong, by the way), we thought, what better place to take a lit selfie than on a SeaBus itself?

3. The Stanley Park Seawall

Another word that has sea in it is seawall.

Just look at that picture. How lit is that? Imagine how much more lit it would be if it were a selfie.

2. In front of the East Van cross

There’s nothing more iconic and lit in Vancouver than the East Vancouver cross.

(Except for the number one item on this list, obviously, lolz.)

The best part is you don’t have to be religious to take a selfie with it.

1. A Vancouver development under construction

There are endless possibilities for taking a selfie with a crane, a construction site, or major development around Vancouver.

Taking a selfie with a development under construction in Vancouver is not just lit; taking a selfie with a building you’ll never afford a home in is punk rock.

Thanks, Seabus Memes.