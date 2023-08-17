If you thought Vancouverites were rude, you’re in for a treat. It turns out Vancouver is not even the rudest city in BC, and apparently, two other cities are much more rude.

According to a new survey from Preply, a language-learning website, Vancouver isn’t even among Canada’s top 10 rudest cities, but Surrey and Coquitlam are.

The results are from a survey of 1,500 Canadians across 44 cities who have lived in Canada for at least 12 months.

Coquitlam was ranked the second rudest city in Canada by Preply, with a rudeness score of 7.85. Surrey was ranked the fourth rudest city in Canada, with a rudeness score of 6.91.

Vaughan in Ontario was ranked the rudest city in all of Canada with a score of 8.05.

Aside from Surrey and Coquitlam in the rudest cities category, no BC cities were named in other categories, like cities that swear the most or cities considered the most polite.

Markham, Ontario, got top honours for being friendly and was named the most polite city in Canada.

Preply asked these Canadians how often they see “common rude behaviours,” how often they swear, and what they think of the stereotype that Canadians are polite.

The most commonly observed rude behaviour was being absorbed by a phone in public, followed by being noisy in public, not letting people merge in traffic, not slowing down when driving near pedestrians, and not picking up dog poop.

Preply found that overall, Canada is still a pretty polite country.