CityNews has announced today that renowned Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme will be leading the network’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral and joining as a special correspondent.

LaFlamme will be on the ground in London this week providing daily reporting for all newscasts on television and radio, as well as appearances on Breakfast Television.

Renowned Canadian journalist @LisaLaFlamme_ will be in London to lead the coverage as a special correspondent. https://t.co/WvS1vxysvx — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) September 9, 2022

“The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman,” said LaFlamme. “As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves.”

The announcement marks LaFlamme’s return to news coverage after her controversial dismissal from CTV, in what is likely to be a pinnacle moment in her storied career.

“News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme’s incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude,” said Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports and Media.

Naturally, the world is reacting to the grand announcement.

Lisa LaFlamme will be covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth for @CityNewsTO and @breakfasttv. You heard me right. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) September 9, 2022

Can’t think of anyone better than the immensely talented Lisa LaFlamme to lead this coverage. https://t.co/YWksW0SpUc — Mike Farwell (@farwell_WR) September 9, 2022

CTV will forever regret betraying Lisa LaFlamme. Glad to see her being picked up so quickly to cover an historic event. https://t.co/NVf5YHptch — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) September 9, 2022

When you actually agree with Rogers https://t.co/UeWhcoy64P — Miriam Porter (@MiriamRiverP) September 9, 2022

Wow, this is where @LisaLaFlamme_ thrives. Great decision by Rogers, and no, I can’t believe I’m saying that either. https://t.co/YeC4S9Sb7A — Brennan Leffler (@brennanleffler) September 9, 2022

Viewers can follow LaFlamme’s coverage all week, including “Operation London Bridge” and leading up to Queen Elizabeth II’s nationally televised State Funeral. In what is regarded as the biggest news of our time to date, the widely respected journalist makes her comeback in a remarkable way.