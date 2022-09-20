After covering the Queen’s funeral in London, Lisa LaFlamme is back in Toronto and set to co-host a special event next week.

The beloved Canadian journalist — who was dismissed from her job at CTV News last month — is co-hosting the Journalists for Human Rights’ (JHR) annual gala at Evergreen Brickworks on September 29. She shares hosting duties with singer Jann Arden.

Executive Director Rachel Pulfer says it’s an honour to have LaFlamme attached to such an event.

“For two decades, we have worked hard to empower journalists in over 30 countries to speak truth to power and demand change where it is needed in their communities,” says Pulfer. “For this reason, we are deeply honoured to have Lisa LaFlamme and the extraordinary singer-actor-activist Jann Arden as hosts.”

LaFlamme and Arden have built a strong rapport over the years — they’ve even recorded a podcast together — so expect plenty of quick quips between the two at the gala.

THE JANN ARDEN PODCAST |

Ok boomer, this should be a great show!

Coming up at 6p ET, Jann talks about that phrase and intergenerational sniping, and her special guest this week is chief anchor of CTV National News, Lisa LaFlamme! pic.twitter.com/zpDJZf4jOs — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) December 8, 2019

The keynote speaker at the Night For Rights 2022 gala is The Globe & Mail Special International Correspondent Mark MacKinnon. Afghan journalist Humaira Habib and Unifor President Lana Payne are also speaking.

Last year, the event raised more than $300,000 in support of JHR’s rights-based journalism programming, according to the organization.

This year, 400 guests from Canada’s media, tech, corporate and government sectors are expected to attend and JHR is hoping to raise $450,000.

If you would like to attend, tickets are now available online.