"Greatest sadness": King Charles reacts to death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday is a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and all his family members.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-

loved Mother,” Charles said in a release from the Royal Family.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the King added.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The 73-year-old is now the 62nd British monarch to assume the throne, spending his entire life preparing for the role.

He was the longest-serving heir in British history and became Britain’s heir apparent at the age of three when Queen Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1952.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, and the couple became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They had two children, Princes William and Harry.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992, with Diana dying in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

He married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, who is now the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.