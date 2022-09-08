NewsWorld News

Here's what global dignitaries are saying about the death of Queen Elizabeth II

National Trending Staff
|
Sep 8 2022, 8:39 pm
Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96 years old.

Her passing has left Canadians and the rest of the world in mourning. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she was one of his favourite people in the world, and extended his deepest condolences to everyone feeling the loss.

Global leaders are reacting to a world without Her Majesty, too.

Here’s what they’re saying:

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden:

US Vice President Kamala Harris:

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed:

Translation: Sincere condolences and sympathy to the royal family and the friendly British people, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She had [a] long friendship and close ties with the UAE. The great late woman was a symbol of wisdom and tolerance and a place of respect and appreciation for the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

Former US President Barack Obama:

Senegalese President Macky Sall:

Translation: I learned the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Britain. I salute the memory of the illustrious deceased, with an exceptional career. Rest in peace.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas:

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

Pakistani President Arif Alvi:

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez:

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan:

Translation: It is with sadness that I learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing today. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people and government of the United Kingdom, friendly and allied.

Polish President Andrzej Duda:

French President Emmanuel Macron:

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa:

