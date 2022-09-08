Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96 years old.

Her passing has left Canadians and the rest of the world in mourning. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she was one of his favourite people in the world, and extended his deepest condolences to everyone feeling the loss.

Global leaders are reacting to a world without Her Majesty, too.

Here’s what they’re saying:

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden:

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris:

Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 8, 2022

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed:

خالص التعازي والمواساة إلى العائلة المالكة والشعب البريطاني الصديق، في وفاة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.. جمعتها بدولة الإمارات صداقة طويلة وروابط وثيقة.. كانت الراحلة الكبيرة رمزاً للحكمة والتسامح ومحل احترام العالم وتقديره. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 8, 2022

Translation: Sincere condolences and sympathy to the royal family and the friendly British people, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She had [a] long friendship and close ties with the UAE. The great late woman was a symbol of wisdom and tolerance and a place of respect and appreciation for the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Former US President Barack Obama:

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Senegalese President Macky Sall:

J’ai appris la triste nouvelle du décès de Sa Majesté la Reine #Elisabeth II. Je présente mes condoléances émues au gouvernement et au peuple britanniques. Je salue la mémoire de l’illustre défunte, au parcours exceptionnel. Paix à son âme. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) September 8, 2022

Translation: I learned the sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Britain. I salute the memory of the illustrious deceased, with an exceptional career. Rest in peace.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas:

I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Estonia mourns with her people and the @RoyalFamily. Her sense of service and dedication to public duty were unparalleled. It’s the end of an era but her legend will live on and inspire. pic.twitter.com/hYSdQ49W4B — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) September 8, 2022

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

(1/2) It was with great and profound sadness, that I learnt of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest- reigning British monarch, whose reign spanned seven decades. pic.twitter.com/qFY48klrYi — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 8, 2022

Pakistani President Arif Alvi:

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/x2R3TIAz4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 8, 2022

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez:

Mis condolencias a toda la familia real, al gobierno y a la ciudadanía de Reino Unido y la Commonwealth por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II. Una figura de relevancia mundial, testigo y autora de la historia británica y europea. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2022

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita:

We stand together with the @RoyalFamily of the UK, as we mourn the passing of #QueenElizabeth. She will forever remain an inspiration and an example to us all for her spirit of duty towards her people and country. — Natalia Gavrilita (@natgavrilita) September 8, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan:

Kraliçe II. Elizabeth’in vefatını bugün üzüntüyle öğrendim. Kraliyet Ailesi ile dost ve müttefik Birleşik Krallık halkı ve hükûmetine en içten taziyelerimi sunuyorum. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) September 8, 2022

Translation: It is with sadness that I learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing today. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people and government of the United Kingdom, friendly and allied.

Polish President Andrzej Duda:

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) September 8, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron:

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa: