Petition to reinstate Lisa LaFlamme at CTV is the fastest-growing in Canada (VIDEO)

Support for Lisa LaFlamme is as strong as ever three weeks after the award-winning journalist publicized that she was ousted by Bell Media.

A petition to reinstate her as CTV National News’ chief anchor isn’t slowing down, so much so that Change.org says it’s now the fastest-growing petition in Canada.

“Miles MacMillan started this petition just two weeks ago and has seen an outpouring of messages from supporters of LaFlamme,” a Change.org spokesperson told Daily Hive.

As of Wednesday, the petition has racked up over 201,000 signatures and counting. If it reaches 300,000, it becomes one of the top-signed on the non-profit petition site.

“Lisa LaFlamme has been with CTV for the past 35 years and has become the most trusted voice in national news for many Canadians such as myself,” reads MacMillan’s message on the petition.

“I think Bell Media is making a huge mistake by taking Lisa LaFlamme off of the air and I think they need to reconsider this decision and reinstate her as chief news anchor.”

Supporters have not only shared their reasons for signing on the petition, but also recorded short, heartfelt video messages to LaFlamme.

“I can still hear her voice reporting the news. Why would she be let go with so many great years of service to the CTV network?” said Pamela in the video.

“She’s been a constant in my life. I trust her,” said Cherry.

The news of LaFlamme’s firing caused an uproar among viewers across Canada.

Since then it’s been a PR nightmare for Bell Media and Michael Melling, the CTV executive at the centre of the story.

Daily Hive learned that Melling is “taking a leave” from his role in the aftermath of LaFlamme’s dismissal.

In his first national newscast as chief anchor, Omar Sachedina promised to rebuild viewers’ trust.

“I know welcoming me into your homes every night is not a right, it’s a privilege,” he said. “I will work hard with our team to earn and build your trust for that continued privilege.”