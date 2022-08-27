Bell CEO announces "workplace review" after ouster of Lisa LaFlamme

The President and CEO of Bell Media, Mirko Bibic, took to LinkedIn on Friday evening to release details on a “workplace review” following the ouster of Lisa LaFlamme.

In the post, Bibic admits he can’t release many details based on the agreement between Bell and LaFlamme.

“As the situation continues to unfold, it’s time for you to hear directly from me on all that has gone on at Bell Media over the last two weeks. There is certainly no denying that Lisa LaFlamme has made an important contribution to Canadian news for three decades. Since Bell Media’s decision to end her contract, there has been heavy criticism. The narrative has been that Lisa’s age, gender or grey hair played into the decision. I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me. While I would like to say more on the Bell Media decision, we are bound by a mutual separation agreement negotiated with Lisa, which we will continue to honour.”

Since LaFlamme left CTV National and her role as anchor of the 11 pm nightly news, there has been staunch criticism about the situation — and the situation within the CTV newsroom.

“To address concerns raised regarding the working environment in the newsroom we have begun an independent review involving confidential interviews with all newsroom employees who choose to participate. Any necessary changes that become evident will be implemented swiftly to ensure a respectful, unified workplace,” states Bibic.

Earlier Friday, Bell Media announced that VP Michael Melling was taking a leave of absence, to “spend time with his family.”

However, in this latest messaging from Bell, Bibic states he is aware of allegations against Melling and that a “workplace review” will now be conducted.

“I also want to address the situation of our Vice President of National News, Michael Melling, who has been the subject of various allegations. Michael is on leave effective immediately, pending the outcome of the workplace review that is proceeding.”

Criticism and speculation following LaFlamme’s exit

In the days following LaFlamme’s bombshell announcement, numerous news reports detailed the underlying reasons behind her forced exit, including allegations of ageism and sexism.

One specific anecdote obtained by The Globe and Mail revealed how Bell Media’s vice president of news, Michael Melling, questioned LaFlamme’s choice to go grey during the pandemic — and it’s a detail that has been a rallying point for many online.

So much so that big brands are capitalizing on the firestorm of backlash Bell Media has received.

Just this week Dove Canada launched its #KeepTheGrey ad campaign. It was quickly followed by Wendy’s Canada going grey in its Twitter profile picture, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sharing a greyscale version of their May issue.

With files from Isabelle Docto