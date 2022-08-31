Another major figure in media is making her thoughts known when it comes to CTV’s dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme. This time it’s award-winning journalist Katie Couric.

Couric took to Instagram to share her thoughts with her followers on Wednesday morning, and she called the decision to let LaFlamme go “boneheaded.”

“This has created a major PR disaster for the folks in charge at CTV,” wrote Couric in the Instagram post.

Couric’s post references a New York Times article that stated two major male broadcasters were allowed to retire at 69 and 77 years old, respectively, one being at CTV and both being allowed to bid viewers farewell on the air.

“We need to see women aging in every arena.”

Couric also offered her theories on the reasons LaFlamme was “unceremoniously dumped” by CTV.

“Perhaps because she let her hair go gray or she was making too much $$$ or the guys in charge are idiots.”

“Basically, this sucks. Feel free to sound off in the comments,” Couric added.

That they did. Many of Couric’s US-based followers weren’t privy to the news of Lisa LaFlamme’s firing. But, like many Canadians, they weren’t happy.

One person commented, “This is such BS.”

Another said, “This is insane she’s gorgeous and looks amazing.”

One of Couric’s Canadian followers said, “My parents were so upset — she is a Canadian icon. Shame on CTV boneheads indeed!”

Another notable Canadian follower of Couric who chimed in is none other than Kim Cattrall.

“In our CDN household we are boycotting @ctvnews Blatant Sexism in Plain Sight.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post has almost 16,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Couric is a world-renowned journalist who has worked for all major US television networks, including CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC. She was also the first female guest host of Jeopardy! In recent years, Couric is probably best known for her work on The Today Show and 60 Minutes.