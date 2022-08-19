Petition growing to reinstate Lisa LaFlamme as CTV's chief news anchor

News of Bell Media ousting veteran anchor Lisa LaFlamme isn’t sitting well for a lot of Canadians, so much so that a petition has been made to get LaFlamme reinstated.

Miles MacMillan from North Bay started the petition four day ago and it now has over 87,000 signatures and counting.

“I think Bell Media is making a huge mistake by taking Lisa LaFlamme off of the air and I think they need to reconsider this decision and reinstate her as Chief News Anchor,” MacMillan says. “I am asking everyone who agrees with me to please sign this petition.”

Bell Media and CTV publicly cut ties with LaFlamme on August 15 in a decision that “blindsided” the journalist. LaFlamme says she was informed a decision was made to end her contract on June 29. She has been the chief news anchor of CTV National News since 2011.

Those who have already signed the petition left heartfelt, supportive messages for LaFlamme.

“Lisa Laflamme is the epitome of excellence in journalism. I believe the best is yet to come for her and her viewers will be there,” writes Karen Glass.

Meanwhile, others who have signed the petition claim they will boycott CTV.

“I will never be able to watch CTV News again without thinking about how they treated Lisa!” says Merlene Austin.

“Lisa has so much charm and expertise. She is the reason that I actually watched the CTV news. Just so unfair that she is no longer there. I will be watching the news elsewhere now!” says Barb Gilmore.

Shortly after news of Bell ousting LaFlamme broke, the company announced Omar Sachedina as CTV National News’ new chief news anchor and senior editor effective September 5.