Lions open upper bowl at BC Place for Sunday’s playoff game

The BC Lions are packing BC Place.

The Lions, who will host a home playoff game at BC Place for the first time in six years, have announced they’ve opened the upper deck for Sunday’s Western Semi-Final against the Calgary Stampeders.

As ticket sales skyrocket, #BCLions announce the upper deck is OPEN for Sunday's Western Semi-Final. October 31, 2022

Ticket sales are skyrocketing, according to the team. A check of Ticketmaster shows few lower-bowl seats remaining.

Full capacity for BC Place with the upper deck open is 54,500.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:30 pm. Tickets start at $30, while children 17 and under can get in for just $10.

“The response has been outstanding and we can feel the excitement amongst fans of all ages for playoff football in Vancouver,” said Lions COO Duane Vienneau. “Our fans have been brilliant all season long and we look forward to the beginning of this new era of playoff memories at BC Place.”

The team’s all-time attendance record is 59,478, set three times, including for regular-season games on October 11, 1985 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and September 19, 1986 against Edmonton, and one playoff game on November 17, 1985 against the Blue Bombers.

The Lions have averaged 20,387 spectators throughout the season, including a season-high 34,082 fans in Week 1 with the upper deck open, helped by a pre-game concert by OneRepublic.

June 11 vs Edmonton: 34,082

June 25 vs Toronto: 14,006

July 9 vs Winnipeg: 17,603

July 21 vs Hamilton: 16,155

August 6 vs Edmonton: 16,342

August 26 vs Saskatchewan: 23,129

September 24 vs Calgary: 19,323

September 30 vs Ottawa: 17,069

October 15 vs Winnipeg: 24,280

The Lions finished second in the West Division with a 12-6-0 record, tied with the Stampeders. Nine of those wins came with Nathan Rourke as BC’s starting quarterback. The Lions had a 4-5 record after Rourke went down with an injury on August 19 — though he did return to the lineup in Friday’s season finale against Winnipeg.