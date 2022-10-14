BC Lions unveil new badass "gun-metal" jerseys

When the BC Lions first unveiled their “gun-metal grey” third jerseys back in 2013, they were a hit.

Yet, we rarely saw them on the field.

And after 2014, they were gone forever.

Until now. Gun-metal is back.

The Lions have unveiled new versions of their gun-metal look, which they’ll wear at Saturday’s game at BC Place against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The @BCLions are bringing back their popular gun metal jerseys. New versions of the third jersey will debut on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tUnsBmd9Fz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 14, 2022

This will be a one-time deal though, the Lions have said.

“These jerseys will only be worn in 2022,” the Lions said in a press release.

A limited supply of game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase in an auction starting on December 1, with proceeds going to Greater Vancouver and Surrey Food Banks.

The original gun-metal jerseys were designed as part of the Lions’ 60th-anniversary celebration and featured the team’s original paw logo on the helmets and shoulders.

The 2022 version includes the Lions’ Quarterback Club logo on the shoulders, while the helmets feature the team’s special Indigenous-theme logo designed by Corrine Hunt.

Saturday’s game is the final regular-season home game for the Lions, but they hope it’s not their final time playing at BC Place this season. The Lions have a shot at hosting a home playoff game for the first time since 2016. They’re currently tied for second place in the West Division with the Calgary Stampeders, with matching 10-5 records, and only three games left to play each.

The players are big fans of the new look, as you can see in the video below.