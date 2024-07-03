The BC Lions are preparing for another massive home crowd next week.

The team is opening the upper bowl at BC Place to prepare for a huge number of people as the Lions take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This is the second annual Watermelon Smash game and it’s scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

This means that there will be an extensive pregame tailgate featuring a watermelon eating contest as well as special food and beverage options. Adults will be able to purchase beers for just $5.

“The Watermelon Smash has become a major event on our summer calendar and we are very excited for another big crowd,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau in a press release.

“The bragging rights will be on the line both on the field and outside between our two great fanbases.”

You can see the recap from last year’s game below.

There are still lots of tickets available and they start at very affordable prices. The new seats offered in the upper bowl start at just $25 after fees.

The Lions have been drawing big crowds this season, and they already set a franchise record for the largest attendance in a home opener. The team sold out BC Place and drew 53,788 fans for the game against the Calgary Stampeders, which featured a concert from rap superstar 50 Cent.

The Lions are currently in second place in the CFL’s West Division, trailing only the Roughriders, who they’ll face off in front of this huge crowd next week.