50 Cent rocks sold-out BC Place in a custom Lions jersey

50 Cent helped fill BC Place, and he didn’t disappoint. The hip hop legend put on a show before the highest-attended BC Lions game in more than three decades.

A whopping 53,788 fans showed up to BC Place, which smashes the previous Lions record (43,501) for a home opener. It’s also a sellout crowd.

50 Cent played all the hits, doing so in a custom #50 Lions jersey.

50 Cent is putting on a show pic.twitter.com/KMX2OA1w43 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 15, 2024

The hour-long pre-game concert even got the attention of a few Lions players, who popped out of the dressing room to enjoy the show. Actor Owen Wilson was also in attendance.

Owen Wilson is here pic.twitter.com/tbgFjx5eIc — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 15, 2024

This is the third-annual “concert kickoff,” which is the brainchild of Lions owner Amar Doman. It was also the most successful.

While the Lions saw a huge uptick in attendance in 2022 for OneRepublic (34,082) and 2023 for LL Cool J (33,103), they didn’t come close to a sellout like today.

It’s the most well-attended Lions game at BC Place since 1991. The Lions’ attendance record is 59,478, which is a number that was possible before BC Place renovations in 2010 and 2011, which reduced the stadium’s total capacity.

“This will go down as a great day for our franchise and the perfect way to begin our special 70th season for the Lions,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“It’s a tribute to our owner Amar Doman for delivering on his promise to our great fans to make Lions games the ultimate event beginning with another special Concert Kickoff. We can’t wait to give Lions fans a full season of unforgettable nights here in Downtown Vancouver as well as Victoria for Touchdown Pacific in August.”