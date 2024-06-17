50 Cent booked it to Vegas right after BC Lions concert

Hip-hop superstar 50 Cent had a busy Saturday, which included far more than just a memorable performance at the BC Lions home opener

The well-known rapper didn’t get to rest after his BC Place show, as he was scheduled for another show in Las Vegas that night.

After his pregame performance in Vancouver, he could be seen exiting the stage right into a vehicle which drove off the field and out of the stadium, presumably directly to the airport. There was no time wasted as he was quick to get on the move.

His total time spent on the ground in Vancouver could not have exceeded a few hours.

50 Cent then headlined a show at Drai’s, a nightclub in Las Vegas, later that same day. The party went well into the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drai’s Nightclub (@draislv)

The flight time from Vancouver to Las Vegas is roughly two hours. 50 Cent has the luxury of travelling by private jet which makes this hectic travel day much more palatable, although it’s still a lot of time spent in the air.

Fans got to see some behind-the-scenes footage from the big day in a video posted to the artist’s social media pages. He started in Los Angeles before flying north to play at BC Place. He then got right back on the jet and went straight to Las Vegas for his second performance of the day.

I’m on a different frequency right now, bear with me, August 8th to the 11th, All Roads Lead to Shreveport, it’s lit 🔥 Happy Father’s Day • https://t.co/V3LJsr0f6A pic.twitter.com/aiXdflcWde — 50cent (@50cent) June 17, 2024

The Lions gifted 50 Cent some custom sneakers which can be seen in the video. The shoes have the signature Lions colours as well as the rapper’s face on them.

The superstar helped the Lions draw a massive crowd of 53,788 people to BC Place, a franchise record for a home opener. The sellout may have played a factor in helping the team to their first win of the season as they emerged with a 26-17 win over the visiting Stampeders. The Lions are now 1-1 on the season.

For fans who are wanting the chance to see another superstar musical act at a CFL game in Vancouver, the Jonas Brothers have already been confirmed to be playing at this year’s Grey Cup which will be hosted at BC Place.