Grey Cup tickets selling quickly as BC Place lower bowl sells out

Tickets to see the Grey Cup at BC Place this fall are selling fast.

It was announced today that 45,000 tickets have already been sold and that the lower bowl is completely sold out for the game on November 17.

The early results from the CFL season suggest that the BC Lions have a shot at making the big game in their hometown. The team is 4-1 and has a big matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend.

“We’re heading into a thrilling week six match-up here in Vancouver, and the buzz around the 111th Grey Cup returning to BC this November has been palpable around the city, ” said Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, through a press release.

“We’re building a legendary Grey Cup Festival, and fans have been steadily locking in their November 17 plans every day since tickets went on sale.”

A quick glance at Ticketmaster shows the lower bowl sold out. There are still seats left in the upper bowl, but the game is trending towards being a sellout.

BC Place has already sold out for one Lions game this season: 53,788 fans watched the team’s home opener against the Calgary Stampeders, which also featured a 50 Cent concert.

The cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster at the moment costs $208 each for a pair. That’ll get you in the upper bowl near the back of the stadium in one of the corners.

BC Place last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014. The Lions haven’t won the Grey Cup since 2011, a game also hosted at BC Place. This could be the year they repeat that amazing feat.

There are a lot of festivities planned for Grey Cup week in Vancouver including a zipline, live music, parties, and more. It should be an exciting time in the city.