BC Lions will be without star QB Adams Jr. for foreseeable future

The BC Lions lost more than just the game last night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

They fell 25-0 on the field but perhaps more importantly lost star quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to injury.

He left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury that looked quite serious. Jake Dolegala took over in relief action.

Vernon Adams needed to be carted off post game.

“The initial assessment from what they told me is it’s probably something on the order of weeks, not months or longer,” head coach Rick Campbell said about his quarterback after the game.

“But it would be irresponsible to say that’s 100%, he needs to get some tests done and all that.”

“It does not look season-ending or anything like that.”

From tonight's media: "It's probably something on the order of weeks, not months." Coach Campbell provides an injury update on Vernon Adams Jr.

Adams Jr. has been a standout for the Lions so far this season. He leads the league in passing yards with 2,469, is second in passing touchdowns with 14, and has added another two scores with his legs.

The quarterback’s excellent play has been one of the driving factors behind the Lions’ hot start. They are second in the Western Conference with a 5-3 record through their first eight games.

With the Grey Cup in Vancouver this year, the Lions have a chance to play in the big game in front of their home crowd. Tickets to the event have already started selling quickly as fans are excited to see the league’s championship on the West Coast.

Assuming they don’t trade for another quarterback, Dolegala seems to be in line for a few starts. The 6-foot-7 passer bounced around NFL practice squads for a few years before joining the CFL.

This is his first season with the Lions after signing with them in February. He appeared in 13 games last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Lions will need to bounce back after a disappointing performance last night and will need Dolegala to step up and lead them for it.