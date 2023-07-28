A Burnaby-based coffee company has officially called it quits this week.

Lions Bay Coffee Company, which roasted and distributed its own beans, has shared with Dished that the company has ceased operations.

In an email sent to the company’s partners earlier this month, Lions Bay explained that “insurmountable economic challenges” have led them to make the difficult decision to close.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed significant changes in the local economy, with increased competition and rising operational costs,” the email explains. “Despite our best efforts to adapt and find sustainable solutions, the financial burden has become overwhelming, making it increasingly difficult to continue operating.”

Lions Bay explored “various options and strategies” to overcome these challenges, but says that it’s reached a point where continuing to operate the company is “no longer feasible.”

The small-batch roaster worked for years with distributors, cafes, and other partners and customers in the Lower Mainland.

The company officially closed as of yesterday, July 27.

Kelvin Cumming, president and master roaster for Lions Bay Coffee Company, tells Dished that it’s been a tough week as they’ve shared the news of the closure.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. We are truly grateful to our partners and customers for taking us on their coffee journey. Today we officially put the sign on the door,” Cumming told us in an email sent the day of the closure.

Lions Bay Coffee Company was available at several grocery stores and cafes around the Lower Mainland, as well as straight from the roastery at 2999 Underhill Avenue #316.