It can be tough to find a good tasting menu when dining out by yourself.

Whether you’re single or just enjoy dining on your own (truly one of life’s greatest simple pleasures), indulging in a restaurant’s tasting menu is often out of the question when going solo.

The Mackenzie Room has a solution for all of us solo diners, as the restaurant has just introduced its new “Riding Solo” tasting menu.

The set menu for one features smaller serving sizes and is catered to one person, without losing the full tasting menu experience.

The restaurant’s set menu features five courses and can be enjoyed at the bar or at a table. Dishes will vary, but you can expect dishes within The Mackenzie’s rustic wheelhouse, such as Sashimi Not, Of Bison Men, and Rhubarbra Streisand.

“There’s no reason to miss out on our incredible food because your friends are busy,” the restaurant says of the Riding Solo option, which is priced at $85.

The Michelin-recommended restaurant is located at 415 Powell Street and is open daily. Reservations are available from 5:30 pm to 10 pm.

Address: 415 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0705

