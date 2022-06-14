A brand new cuteness-filled plushie pop-up is set to open in Metro Vancouver at the end of the month and it will likely attract long lineups.

Line Friends is one of the world’s fastest-growing brands packed with cuteness and joy and its brand new plushie pop-up is going to open in Metropolis at Metrotown on June 30.

The 4,000-sq-ft shop will be in the space formerly occupied by the Disney Store and will be operated by Sukoshi Mart.

Both Line Friends and BT21 character plushies will also be prominently featured around the store. For anyone out of the loop, BT21 is a set of eight characters that were created in collaboration with the wildly popular K-pop band BTS.

You’ll find all your favourite characters, like Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.

“Summer is the best time of the year, and now is going to be even better with LINE FRIENDS and BT21 coming to Vancouver! PLAY LINE FRIENDS Vancouver is set to open from late June 2022 to September 2022,” reads a statement.

Hundreds of people stood in line for hours when a similar pop-up opened in Yorkdale mall in Ontario last year, so mark June 30 on your calendars to get ahead of the rest.