Lime to bring e-bike share service to Squamish Nation reserves

E-bike public share services operated by Lime will be expanded to the reserves of the Squamish Nation.

According to the Squamish Nation, this is the first agreement of its kind between a shared micromobility operator and a First Nation in the country.

The San Francisco-based company will deploy their fleet of e-bikes and provide parking locations in the First Nations’ communities and nearby areas. Furthermore, all Squamish Nation members will have access to the Lime Access program, which provides discounted pricing.

“We are honoured to partner with Squamish Nation on this historic agreement, which represents a significant step forward in advancing mobility solutions for Indigenous communities in Canada. Lime is committed to working hand-in-hand with Squamish Nation to address transportation challenges and create positive impact,” said Sonia Kandola, director of government relations at Lime, in a statement.

Wilson Williams, a council member and spokesperson for the First Nation, added, “Improving transportation options for both our citizens and community has long been a priority for Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw. And like other communities, the Nation is eager to support sustainable methods of transportation that will benefit current and future generations. We look forward to what we feel will be a long and positive partnership with Lime.”

Lime first launched its e-bike share service in the City of North Vancouver and the District of North Vancouver in July 2021, and it further expanded into the jurisdiction of the District of West Vancouver in July 2022. The North Shore is the location of some of the First Nation’s largest reserves.

According to previous data shared by Lime, after the first two full years of operations between July 2021 and August 2023, Lime’s e-bike public share service on the North Shore recorded a total of over 156,000 trips.

The company subsequently launched an e-scooter share service in Richmond in May 2022, and an e-bike and e-scooter share service in Coquitlam in June 2023.