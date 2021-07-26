BC's first electric bike share service launches on the North Shore

British Columbia’s first all-electric bike share service launched on the North Shore of Metro Vancouver on Monday.

Lime, known as a global leader in shared e-vehicles, has rolled out its service across the City of North Vancouver, the District of North Vancouver, and the District of West Vancouver.

The initial fleet is made up of 200 e-bikes that have three speeds and will allow users to cycle through the North Shore’s hilly areas. Riders can access Lime e-bikes through a mobile app and start and end rides at designated parking locations across the three municipalities.

The City of North Vancouver first approved a policy to bring an e-bike share in November 2020. In February 2021, the District of North Vancouver followed suit. The District of West Vancouver joined the program last month, allowing for full access across the North Shore.

“For too long we built cities for cars, and we’ve felt the impact as a result,” City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m proud to see this e-bike share program, the first of its kind in BC, launch here on the North Shore with all three municipalities.”

The e-bike share service has been launched under a two-year pilot program. Throughout the duration of the program, the participating districts will work with Lime to monitor and assess the program.