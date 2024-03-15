Over the first six months of the City of Coquitlam’s new e-scooter and e-bike share services, a total of approximately 55,000 trips were recorded on the devices operated by Lime and Neuron.

An overwhelming majority of these trips (94%) were on e-scooter devices, according to the municipal government, with averages of 300 daily trips completing journeys lasting nine minutes over a distance of 1.5 km.

Over 33% of the trips started or ended within 100 metres of a SkyTrain station, suggesting a sizeable proportion could have been used to complete the “last mile” of the journey. The service area for Lime and Neuron is entirely concentrated within Coquitlam’s downtown area, which is anchored by three SkyTrain stations.

The most travelled routes for these devices were along Pinetree Way, Guildford Way, and Trevor Wingrove Way.

Furthermore, to date, the municipal government has not received any reports of injuries from the use of the e-scooter and e-bike share devices from contractors, emergency responders, or the public.

Following Coquitlam City Council’s approval of the e-scooter and e-bike share pilot project and the selection of the contracted operators, Lime and Neuron launched their services within Coquitlam City Centre in late June 2023.

Both companies can separately operate a combined total of up to 580 devices, including 130 e-bikes and 450 e-scooters.

Earlier this week, City Council approved the extension of the pilot project following the early success of the services based on the statistics over the first six months. This approval enables the e-scooter and e-bike share services to continue operating until 2028, when the provincial government’s broader pilot project enabling municipal governments to test out the use of such devices ends.

Based on initial feedback, there will be some changes to the e-scooter and e-bike share services starting later this year, including expanding the geographical service area within the city centre, adding more e-scooter dockless parking stations where demand is greatest, working with TransLink to add dockless parking stations at SkyTrain Coquitlam Central Station, adding signage and other measures to reduce misparked devices, increasing the number of e-bikes available, and working with the companies to improve and promote discount prices. As well, there will be an expansion of slow zones, and further education and outreach initiatives on safety and appropriate use.

According to the municipal government, the services of Lime and Neuron support the City’s broader E-Mobility Strategy, which also includes encouraging the use of battery-electric vehicles and electric micro-mobility devices for both personal use and the municipal fleet and growing the network of charging and parking infrastructure.

This spring or summer, the City of Vancouver is also expected to select its operator for launching its own e-scooter share service to complement its existing Mobi bike share service. However, Vancouver is mandating its operator to create an e-scooter share system with docking stations.