Lime to launch e-bike share service in New Westminster this month

Lime has been chosen as the operator of another shared micromobility service in Metro Vancouver.

The City of New Westminster announced today it has partnered with Lime to roll out an e-bike share service across the downtown and Uptown areas of its jurisdiction.

This initial service by the San Francisco-based micromobility giant will roll out just before the end of Summer 2024.

“I’m excited that the City of New Westminster is able to make e-bikes more accessible for residents and visitors,” said New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone in a statement.

“Increasing access to active transportation in our community, not just through enhancing the network but also by providing shared micro-mobility services like this, is both a strategic and climate action priority for us. We are proud to partner with Lime in bringing e-bike share to New Westminster.”

This is in addition to BCAA’s existing Evo Car Share’s Evolve e-bike share service within New Westminster, which is under a separate partnership with local businesses.

Upon launch later in August 2024, there will be 20 Lime e-bike share stations across this service area, with 40 more locations to be added citywide over the coming months for a total of up to 60 e-bike share stations.

According to the municipal government, Lime’s new e-bike share service will support New Westminster’s commercial areas, and require minimal cost and infrastructure investment from the City for its implementation.

“New Westminster has long embraced active transportation, with its extensive network of transit hubs, cycling infrastructure, and multi-use pathways,” said Sonia Kandola, director of government relations at Lime.

“We believe that Lime’s state-of-the-art e-bikes will perfectly complement this multimodal community, making urban travel even easier. Whether it’s your daily commute, meeting friends, or grabbing a tuna melt from your favourite lunch place, we’re thrilled to launch Lime in New Westminster.”

Kandola told Daily Hive Urbanized the company also recently performed a service area expansion beyond Richmond City Centre to serve Steveston. Since 2022, Lime has operated similar e-scooter and e-bike share services for the City of Richmond.

As well, before the end of Summer 2024, Lime will also launch an e-scooter share service in partnership with the City of Vancouver, starting with the initial service area of the Grandview-Woodland and Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhoods.

Lime also operates e-bike and e-scooter share services in the City of Coquitlam, and an e-bike share service in the City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, and District of West Vancouver.

This follows the Squamish Nation’s announcement in June 2024 that Lime will introduce its e-bike share services across its various reserves.

In April 2024, the City of Surrey launched its first e-bike share service within the Surrey City Centre and Guildford Town Centre areas under a partnership with Bird Canada.