The last year and a half has demonstrated more than ever the importance of living in a comfortable, versatile home with easy access to nature.

Harlo by Steelix is a stunning new six-storey condo development in Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood. Each of the 132 condos — and the overall development — have been thoughtfully designed for residents to move seamlessly from home life to work to exercise and other leisure activities. These stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom homes place the emphasis firmly on lifestyle.

Interiors are available in two inviting colour palettes. The Dusk option features sleek black and cool-toned cabinetry, while the Dawn option has wood finishes and light-toned cabinetry. Both palettes incorporate matte black fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom, imparting a modern yet comfortable vibe.

Kitchens are designed with practicality in mind, emphasizing ease of use and boasting ample storage. Each kitchen features a full appliance package, including a dishwasher, fridge with French doors, and microwave with trim kit. Home chefs will appreciate the five-burner gas cooktop and range with a hood fan that slides out when in use and tucks away neatly after.

Bathrooms have the relaxing vibe of a contemporary spa, with their quartz countertops, LED accent lighting and sleek cabinetry. Built-in shelving keeps toiletries hidden but close at hand. Other features include high-efficiency, dual-flush toilets and, in master ensuites, a rain showerhead with a showerhead arm.

Oversized windows and expansive private outdoor decks are offered on many of the units, emphasizing the beauty of the great outdoors. All units have access to the rooftop terrace, with its spectacular views of the landscaped grounds and, off in the distance, majestic Mt. Baker.

Some of Harlo’s other amenities include a children’s play area, for kids of all ages, and garden plots, for anyone with a green thumb.

The rooftop lounge has an outdoor entertaining space, complete with a barbecue, along with a private indoor dining space that includes a chef’s kitchen, pool table and fireplace.

The state-of-the-art gym means there’s no excuse to skip a workout. It includes cardio equipment, free weights, a golf simulator and a virtual studio for online classes.

For those who have ditched the commute and embraced the working-from-home lifestyle, Harlo also boasts a shared co-working office space that includes meeting rooms. (No more pets popping up in Zoom calls!)

Charmingly nestled on a hillside, Harlo is connected to Clayton’s network of community paths, which brings an active lifestyle right to each resident’s doorstep. Willowbrook Park and Katzie Park are both nearby, along with Langley Meadows Recreational Fields. Another park is planned to be built adjacent to the condo development.

The location on 196 Street in East Clayton is conveniently close to Willowbrook Shopping Centre, the Langley Bypass and the Langley Events Centre. Two future SkyTrain stations planned along the Fraser Highway are within easy walking distance.

There has already been a lot of interest in this condo development, with more than 80% of the homes already sold. Book your appointment now to see what Harlo is all about.